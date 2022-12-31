JHS girls win championship of Dallas Coke Invitational, Robertson named MVP

DALLAS - Jacksonville won first place in the Dallas Coke Invitational (Silver Division) on Friday afternoon by nipping Lancaster, 33-32.
The Fightin' Maidens, who are coached by Sharae Schmitt, qualified for the title matchup by notching a 46-30 win over Frisco in a semi-final fray on Thursday.
The triumph over Lancaster was the 12th-straight victory for the Maidens, who now stand at 19-5.
Sophomore Marquicia Robertson earned tournament Most Valuable Player lauds while senior Andrea Donnell and sophomore Kiah Cox took home All-Tournament team accolades.
Jacksonville gets a much deserved day off on Tuesday before opening conference play at Hudson on Friday night at 6:15 p.m.
