JHS girls win championship of Dallas Coke Invitational, Robertson named MVP

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens won first place at the Dallas Coke Invitational (Silver Bracket) on Friday afternoon by edging Lancaster, 33-32. Jacksonville moved to 19-5 with the win.

DALLAS - Jacksonville won first place in the Dallas Coke Invitational (Silver Division) on Friday afternoon by nipping Lancaster, 33-32.

The Fightin' Maidens, who are coached by Sharae Schmitt, qualified for the title matchup by notching a 46-30 win over Frisco in a semi-final fray on Thursday.

The triumph over Lancaster was the 12th-straight victory for the Maidens, who now stand at 19-5.

Sophomore Marquicia Robertson earned tournament Most Valuable Player lauds while senior Andrea Donnell and sophomore Kiah Cox took home All-Tournament team accolades.

Jacksonville gets a much deserved day off on Tuesday before opening conference play at Hudson on Friday night at 6:15 p.m.

