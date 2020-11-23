JHS Girl's XC: Freshman Martinez finishes 28th in first trip to state

ROUND ROCK — Jacksonville High School freshman Emily Martinez completed the 5K course in a time of 18:35 to come in 28th place Monday afternoon at the UIL Class 5A Girls State Cross Country Championship.
Martinez, who is coached by Tony Harris, was Jacksonville's lone qualifier for state.
For comparison purposes, two years another another Fightin' Maiden distance specialist, Taylor Gutierrez, also a freshman at that time, ran in the state meet. Gutierrez came in 42nd place and was timed in 19:40 that day.
Isabel Conde De Frankenberg from Cedar Park took home the gold medal, crossing the finish line first in a time of 17:10.
In the team standings, Borne Champion, with 76 points, claimed the team title, followed by Grapevine (89) and Colleyville Heritage (91).
Monday's race was held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, where the afternoon temperatures were in the low 60s under a partly-cloudy sky with around 70% humidity.
