JHS GK Lesly Munoz named to TASCO All-Region team

Lesly Munoz, a senior at Jacksonville High School, has been named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches All-Region II Team.
Munoz, who was coached by Colten McCown, is a first team selection.
Munoz had a significant role in the Maidens winning the district championship and advancing to the Area round in the playoffs this past season.
Other top goal keepers in the region included Olivia Ramey, Frisco Memorial, First Team All-State; Breanna Wooten, Wylie East, Second Team All-State; Landry Combs, Midlothian, Honorable Mention All-State; Mia Lila, Lufkin, First Team All-Region and Samantha Jones, Frisco Independence, Second Team All-Region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.