JHS Golf: Ault ends up in Top 10 at Dragon Invitational

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville's Grady Ault fired a 91 to finish in 10th place in the individual standings at the (Nacogdoches) Dragon Invitational on Monday.
The field contained 70 young men.
Noah Sandlin came in at 105 and Jacob Lackey shot a 120.
Jacksonville was unable to field a full squad this week, and subsequently was not a factor in the team standings.
Hudson linksters finished at 357 to win the team title. Nacogdoches (361) and Central heights (377) came in second and third place, respectively.
Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck that the course at Piney Woods Country Club was challenging for the prepsters, as the top medalist's score was 79.
