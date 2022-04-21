ROCKWALL- Grady Ault of Jacksonville High School, made his second-consecutive appearance at the Class 5A, Region II Golf Championships in Rockwall earlier this week where he finished 54th in a field of 96.
Ault turned in an improved score from a year ago at regionals.
The overall medalist was Christian Clark of Highland Park, who came in at -4, 140.
Highland Park Blue (597) won first place in the team portion of the competition.
District 16-5A representative Lufkin and Whitehouse ended up in ninth and 13th place, respectively, in the team standings.
Regionals took place at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.
