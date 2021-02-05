JHS Golf: Ault just misses top 10 finish in Bullard Spring Classic

Grady Ault, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School, carded a personal-best 83 on Wednesday while competing in the Bullard Spring Classic, which was held at Emerald Bay, adjacent to Lake Palestine.
Ault ended up just outside of the top 10, finishing in 11th place. The field contained 107 golfers.
Freshmen Noah Sandlin and William Alexander came in at 105 and 108, respectively.
“I thought Noah and William carded impressive rounds while (having) to manage gusty (wind) conditions and very fast greens in their first varsity tournament,” Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said.
Matthew Blankenship came in at 110 and Jacob Lackey shot a 119 to round things out for Jacksonville.
The Indian linksters finished at 406 and came in 14th place out of 19 teams.
Jacksonville's next action will come on Monday when the Indians play in a tournament hosted by Nacogdoches. That event will take place at the Piney Woods Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.