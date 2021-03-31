JHS Golf: Ault qualifies for regionals; Indians finish 6th at district

FRANKSTON — Jacksonville's Grady Ault will be off to the regional golf championship on April 21 and 22 (Rockwall Regional Golf and Athletic Club).
Ault shot rounds of 90 and 86 this week at the District 16-5A Championship Tournament at Pine Dunes Golf Course in Frankston, after winning the second-medalist qualifier by a single stroke following a birdie on the par-5 18th-hole.
Out of eight teams entered, the Indians came in sixth place in the team standings.
Lufkin “A” (309-309 — 618) finished in first place, followed by Lufkin “B” (356-374 —727), with Whitehouse “A” (358-374 — 732) coming in third.
Jacksonville golfers shot rounds of 415 and 389, respectively, to end up at 804.
The Indians' individual placings and scores were: T7. Grady Ault, 90-86 — 176; 22. Noah Sandlin, 99-103 — 202; 26. William Alexander, 106-100 — 206; 34. Gavin Speed, 120-100 — 220; and 38. Jacob Lackey 123-108 —231.
Team Jacksonville finished strong by topping its previous best one-round total on the second day of the tournament.
Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck described the team's experience in the following manner.
“The kids were both excited and nervous on the first day.,” he said. “This was the first district meet for all of them. They fell short of team expectations on the first day. On the second day, we re-focused our goals in the morning and were able to go out and shoot our best round of the year.”
Although one of the youngest — the Indians' roster is comprised of two sophomores and three freshmen — teams on the links in most tournaments, Shuck said that he wouldn't trade coaching the boys for anything.
“They're a close-knit bunch,” he said. “They pull hard for each other, but at the same time compete with each other. That's exactly what you want as a coach.
“I am extremely proud of the way this team worked this season. The future is definitely bright for our program.”
