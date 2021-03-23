JHS Golf: Matthew Blankenship records ace during New Diana Invitational

Matthew Blankenship, a Jacksonville High School junior, recorded a hole-in-one while playing in the New Diana Invitational at Oak Hurst near Bullard on Monday.
Blankenship aced the par-3,155-yard, No. 3 hole.
“Matthew shot his best round (110) of the season,” Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said. “His ace helped (the team) to a fourth-place finish. This was our prep for the District 16-5A tournament next week over at Pine Dunes (Frankston). It is good to go into that tournament with some confidence.”
Grady Ault was low man on Monday for the Indians. Ault fired a 92.
Noah Sandlin carded a 97, followed by William Alexander at at 117 and Jacob Lackey at 124.
As a team, Jacksonville came in at 426.
The two-day district tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and will determine the district's representatives to the regional tournament.
