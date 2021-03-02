JHS Golf: Sandlin cards lowest score for Indians at Bobcat Classic

Noah Sandlin's 91 was the lowest score among the jacksonville Indian linksters on Thursday at the (Hallsville) Bobcat Spring Classic.
The tournament took place at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
Next was Grady Ault at 103, followed by William Alexander and Jacob Lackey, who both checked in at 117.
Matthew Blankinship rounded things out at 139.
As a team, Jacksonville finished at 420, which put the Indians in 11th place in the field of 16.
Sandlin's score was a personal best while Lackey carded a season's best, according to Jacksonville head golf coach, Jason Shuck.
