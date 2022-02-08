JHS golfers come in fifth at Brook Hill Invitational

BULLARD - Jacksonville came in at 377 to finish in fifth place at the Brook Hill Invitational at Eagle's Bluff on Monday.

Team Palestine (321) finished on top in the team standings.

Grady Ault carded an 81 for the Tribe and finished as fifth medalist.

"Grady (Ault) started on #1 and shot a 45 on the front nin", Jacksonville head golf coach, Jason Shuck said. "He had some tough luck early in his round and burned a few edges with his putter.  He strung together a couple of pars on the back side and maintained that momentum through the rest of the round."
 

Luke Cundieff fired a 96 and Palmer Thompson shot a 97.

 
He fired a very impressive 1 over 36 on the back nine on his way to carding an 81. 
 
The tribe linksters improved their team total 39 strokes from their first go round on Wednesday. 

Rounding things out for the Tribe were William Alexander at 103 and Jacob Lackey, who recorded a score of 106.

As a team Jacksonville improved by 39 strokes from its first tournament of the season last week at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.

