BULLARD - Jacksonville came in at 377 to finish in fifth place at the Brook Hill Invitational at Eagle's Bluff on Monday.
Team Palestine (321) finished on top in the team standings.
Grady Ault carded an 81 for the Tribe and finished as fifth medalist.
Luke Cundieff fired a 96 and Palmer Thompson shot a 97.
Rounding things out for the Tribe were William Alexander at 103 and Jacob Lackey, who recorded a score of 106.
As a team Jacksonville improved by 39 strokes from its first tournament of the season last week at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
