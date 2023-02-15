JHS golfers show improvement in second outing

NACOGDOCHES - Jacksonville finished in seventh place in the team standings at the Nacogdoches Dragon Invitational on Monday. A total opf 17 teams were entered in the tourney.
Jacksonville trimmed 10 strokes off of their team total from Week 1, with Grady Ault finishing tied for fifth in the in dividual standings. A total of 89 boys participated in the event.
Bullard (309) came in first place in the team standings, followed by Lufkin (319) and Henderson (343).
Michael Rasmussen carded a 73 to win the medalist honors, followed by Bullard's Eli Falls (74).
On Monday, Feb. 20, the Indians will host their own tournament (The Jacksonville Indian Golf Classic) at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.