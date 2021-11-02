JHS-grad Baker registers 11 tackles in Savage Storm's win over Ark.-Monticello

Jacksonville High School-graduate Scooter Baker (19) of Southeastern Oklahoma University tackles a University of Arkansas-Monticello ball carrier on Saturday during a Great American Conference game that was played in Durant, Okla. Baker was co-leading tackler for the Savage Storm, after collecting 11 stops. SEU defeated UAM, 34-14.

 Source - goSE.com/Dan Hoke

DURANT, Okla. — Sophomore Scooter Baker, a product of Jacksonville High School, came up with 11 tackles for the Southeastern Oklahoma Savage Storm (NCAA, Division II, Great American Conference (GAC)) in the team's 34-14 triumph over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday.

The game was played at Paul Laird Field in Durant, Okla.

The 6'-1”, 230-pounder also had 1.5 tackles for loss, which dropped the opponent for a 10-yard loss as well as a sack that pushed the Boll Weevils back 9 yards.

Southeastern (7-2, 7-2) is currently in fourth place in the league standings, behind three clubs — Harding, Henderson State and Ouachita that are all sporting 8-1 worksheets.

The Savage Storm are scheduled to visit Ouachita (Arkadelphia, Ark.) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a key GAC match-up.

Baker, an occupational and health safety major, was coached by Wayne Coleman at Jacksonville.

