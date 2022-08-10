JHS-grad Derreion Hinton joins Grambling State football team

GRAMBLING, La. - Never give up on a dream.
Derreion Hinton, a 2022 graduate of Jacksonville High School, has reached his goal of playing NCAA Division I football.
Having signed with East Central University, a NCAA Division II institution in Oklahoma, earlier this year, Hinton was all set to head to the Sooner State when the cards fell in his favor and an opportunity to become a Grambling Tiger presented itself.
Hinton, listed as a 6'-0", 215-pound linebacker on the roster, has been participating in fall training camp with the Tigers this week.
Grambling finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season.
Earlier this year Grambling made a coaching change and hired Hue Jackson, who has 30-plus years of coaching at the college and professional level. Included in his body of work is head coaching stints with the Oakland Raiders (2011) and the Cleveland Browns (2016-18).
Tiger fans and supports are extremely excited to have Jackson piloting the Tiger football ship now.
Grambling will open the new season by traveling to Jonesboro, Ark. to take on Arkansas State University on Sept. 3.
Other key games include Grambling facing Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 1 and a Nov. 26 date with in-state rival Southern University in what will be the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. That game will be played in Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans and will be televised by NBC.
