JHS grad Tamia Tucker plays in national title game for Arlington Baptist

ARLINGTON — Tamia Tucker experienced a lot as a member of the Arlington Baptist University women's basketball team this past season.
Among the highlights, no doubt, for the 6'0” forward, a Jacksonville High School graduate, was playing in the National Christian College Athletic Association's Division II National Championship game, which took place on March 13 in Joplin. MO.
In that game the top-ranked ladies from Arlington Baptist, were upset by No. 3-ranked Champion Christian College (Hot Springs, Ark.), 87-81.
Tucker scored four points and pulled down three rebounds in nine minutes of action in the title tilt.
For the season, Tucker averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds and saw duty in 19 games.
Arlington Baptist wrapped up its season with a 23-3 record.
