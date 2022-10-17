JHS-grads Gutierrez, Medellin guide JC to playoff-clinching win

The Jacksonville College women's soccer team clinched a Region XIV post season spot on Saturday on their home pitch by sinking Northeast Texas Community College, 2-1.
Both of the Lady Jaguar goals were scored by freshmen who prepped at Jacksonville High School as Michelle Medellin and Taylor Gutierrez did the scoring honors for the Purple and White.
JC improved to 5-8-1, 5-6-1 while Northeast Texas fell to 3-11, 3-0.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday the Lady Jags will host Paris Junior College.
