JHS hoops report: Maidens, Indians post wins late Thur.

(Girls) Jacksonville 43, Corsicana 3: EUSTACE — Jacksonville won its second game of the day in the Eustace Tournament Thursday night by routing the Corsicana junior varsity squad, 43-3. Corsicana's JV team was substituting for the Corsicana varsity team, who canceled out of the tourney. The Maidens are now 4-8.
(Boys) Jacksonville 78, Fairfield 42: ATHENS — The Indians of Jacksonville improved to 6-0 by taking a 78-42 win over Fairfield on Thursday in the Athens Tournament. It was Jacksonville's second win of the day.
