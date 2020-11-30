JHS Hoops Roundup: Maidens host Kaufman on Tue.; Indians travel to Hudson

Both Jacksonville varsity basketball teams are scheduled for action on Tuesday night.

The Fightin' Maidens (2-3) will return to the court by hosting Kaufman's Lady Lions (2-5) at 6:15 p.m. (varsity).

The Maidens last played on Nov. 21 when they tagged previously undefeated Athens with a 53-51 loss in double overtime.

Kaufman's last outing took place on Tuesday when the Lady Lions suffered a 40-29 defeat at the hands of Mesquite Poteet.

Head coach Mark Alexander's Indians will travel to Hudson to take on the Hornets at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jacksonville (0-2) will be attempting to rebound from a 75-61 loss to Hallsville on Saturday. The Tribe lost, 59-51, to Longview on Friday.

Hudson is 3-1 on year. The Hornets' last game came on Nov. 23 when Hudson stopped Central Heights, 67-61.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you