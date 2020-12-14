Jacksonville High School will host an early-season Senior Recognition Day on Friday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
At 3:15 p.m. the varsity girls will entertain Jasper, with Fightin' Maiden seniors Grace Abercrombie and Katelynn Hogg scheduled to be honored before tip-off.
At 7:30 p.m., head coach Mark Alexander's Indians will take on Kilgore.
During pregame ceremonies seven Indian seniors will be recognized.
That group includes Taylor Alexander-Wade, Lukidrian Williams, Wade Kennedy, Kameron Conwell, Casey Avery, Matthew Wilson and Patrick Clater.
The varsity games are a part of a five-game card that will take place at the John A. Gym.
The day will get started at 2 p.m. when the junior varsity girls play Jasper.
At 5 p.m. the freshman boys will take on Kilgore, with the junior varsity boys set to battle the Bulldogs at 6:15 p.m.
Fans are reminded that all tickets must be purchased on-line.
