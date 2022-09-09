A special night of women's basketball will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Jacksonville Inaugural Women's Alumni Basketball Game is set to be played at that time.
Former Fightin' Maiden players from the past will have an opportunity to show fans that they still have a few moves left on the court, and will be doing so for a good cause as all proceeds from the game will go the Fightin' Maiden basketball program at Jacksonville High School.
Tickets to the game are $3.00 each. In addition, a pre-sale $8.00 ticket will also be available, which includes a meal and admission into the game.
So, save the date. Event organizers promise a night of fun, food and basketball.
