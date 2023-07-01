JHS Indian football season ticket sales to open soon

Current Jacksonville Indian season ticket holders may renew their tickets for the upcoming season from July 18-28.
Season tickets, good for all of the home games, are $35 each.
Fans may visit jisd.org or The App Store/Hometown Fan for more information or to download the app.
Trade days are scheduled for July 31 – August 4.
All sales are final as of 5 p.m., Monday, August 21.
The Tribe will have five home games this fall, beginning with the season opener against the Wildcats from Sulphur Springs on August 25.
On Sept. 15, the Indians will host Pine Tree, which will also be homecoming at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
The first District 9-4A-I encounter scheduled to be played in Jacksonville will be on Sept. 29, when No. 9-ranked Kilgore comes to town.
On Oct. 13, the Indians will host long-time rival Palestine.
The Indians will celebrate Senior Night on Nov. 3, the final night of the regular season, by welcoming Henderson’s Lions to The Tomato Bowl.
