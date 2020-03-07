JHS Indian Golf Classic: Bullard girls finish 1st, boys 2nd

Led by Jonathan Horaney's 80, Bullard came in at 336 to finish in second place in the team standings at the Jacksonville Indian Golf Classic.
The tournament, which attracted seven boys and six girls teams, was contested on Monday at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
Palestine beat the Panther linksters by one stroke to capture first place.
Coming in third place at 385 was the Bullard junior varsity team.
Jacksonville was represented by three young men, with the low round going to Grady Ault (93). Collin Lockett carded a 99 and Jacob Lackey finished at 104.
Other scores for the Bullard varsity unit included Nicholas Kraemer (83), Mason Honeycutt (89) and Nick Mayo (90).
Sam Veneris shot an 80 to lead the Wildcats, with William Quarles checking in at 81.
Bullard Blue won the team title in the girl's division, finishing with a 407. Bullard Red tallied a 408 to take the runner-up spot, followed by Henderson (454) in third place.
Katie Capps (92) and Emma Nunn (97), both from Bullard, won first and second place medalist lauds.
Other Bullard golfers included Josie McClure (92), Amaya Johnson (104), Faith Baiza (104), Grace Baiza (105), Kaycee Griffith (106), Natasha Johnson (108), Alyssa Crow (114) and Ashlynn Hines (120).
