JHS Indians practicing with sense of urgency as first scrimmage looms

CORRECTION: THe original version of this story has been corrected to reflect that Jacksonville will be hosting Kaufman in a scriummage Friday. The junior varsity and freshmen teams will do battle at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow.
With the first of two preseason scrimmages scheduled to take place on Friday – the Tribe will host Kaufman (5:30 p.m. Junior varsity and freshmen, varsity to follow) for a dress rehearsal - it was easy to understand how Monday’s practice session had a sense of urgency.
As a light breeze blew through Happy Valley, the Tribe spent a good bit of time working on its offense, as well as special teams.
The running game, featuring an array of running backs, and the passing game game, under the direction of junior-quarterback Brady McCown, seemed to get equal time on this day.
NCAA Division I prospect Jermaine Taylor stood out among the Tribe’s receivers, with Zeke Whitaker also hauling in a couple of nice catches.
Jacksonville has added some new formations to its passing attack this fall, which should make it harder to defend against.
There was a lot of coaching going on at Monday’s workout session, with a great deal of emphasis placed on technique, footwork, lining up properly and the like. The Tribe coaching staff continues to stress that the only way to do something is the correct way.
Monday’s practice made it crystal clear how important the smallest of details are in the game of football.
The Indians have been getting on the field at 7 a.m. and are back in the fieldhouse by 11 a.m.
With several record highs having already been recorded in the area this year and being in the midst of a string of 100-plus degrees days, often with oppressive humidity, there is always concern about the heat and its effect on the young men that are now laboring in pads.
“We have not had any problems with the heat,” Jacksonville head athletic trainer Jason Kraus said. “I think an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and we are focusing on preventing our kids from having heat issues.”
Jacksonville coaches are giving players short “shot and go” breaks as well as full breaks to allow them to rehydrate while on the field.
In addition, student trainers are stationed at various points around the practice field, so no one is ever far away from water.
