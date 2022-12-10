JHS Indians win first place at Central Heights Holiday Hoopsfest; Clayborne named MVP

CENTRAL HEIGHTS - Propelled by 18 points from junior Karmelo Clayborne, the Jacksonville Indians powered past previously undefeated Lorena, 49-31, to win the championship of the Central Heights Holiday Hoopsfest on Saturday afternoon.
Clayborne was named as the tournament Most Valuable Player.
Seniors Devin McCuin and Koda Canady were selected for the all-tournament team.
Jermaine Taylor chipped in 11 points and McCuin scored 10 in the win over Lorena (12-1).
Canady finished with eight points while Ryan McCown put in three.
The Indians (11-3), who are now on a five game winning streak, led from start to finish in knocking off the No. 6-ranked (Class 3A) Leopards.
Jacksonville has an open date on Tuesday, but will return home to play Kilgore on Friday. The varsity game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
