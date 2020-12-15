JHS-Jasper JV girls' game cancelled

What started out as a five-game card on Friday at the John Alexander Gymnasium has now been reduced to four games.
Jasper will not be able to participate in the junior varsity girls' game that was scheduled to get things started at 2 p.m.
According to Jacksonville Athletics, the first game will now pit the Maiden varsity against Jasper's varsity, with tip-off taking place at 3:15 p.m.
Following the girls' game, the Indian freshman and junior varsity teams will play Kilgore.
The final game of the day is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and will pit Jacksonville (1-3) against Kilgore in a varsity clash.
Prior to the start of the varsity boys' game, Maiden and Indian seniors will be recognized in a special ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.