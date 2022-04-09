JHS JV/9th District Track: Tilley, Richards, Killingsworth lead Indians

NACOGDOCHES — Amarion Tilley of Jacksonville finished in a three-way tie for first place in a battle for top athlete at the District 16-5A Junior Varsity Track and Field Championships held in Nacogdoches this week.
Tilley collected a total of 26 points.
In the 9th Grade Boys Track and Field Championships, Jacksonville's Brendan Richards and Cole Killingsworth, each with 20 points, wound up in a five-way tie for fifth place in the competition for top athlete.
In the JV Boys team standings, Lufkin (215), Huntsville (146) and Whitehouse (100) were the top teams.
Jacksonville came in fourth place with 58 points.
Whitehouse, with 178 points, won the 9th Grade Boys division, with Huntsville (172) a close second, followed by Jacksonville in third place with 92 points.
With 64, points, Lufkin held down the fourth position.
In the JV Girls division, Lufkin took home the team title by amassing 153 points, with Nacogdoches (141) finishing in second place.
Whitehouse earned 104 points, followed by Tyler High (84) and Jacksonville (43).
JV Boys-Jacksonville top five finishers
200 Meters- 4. Nehemiah Boyd, 24.39
4X100 Meter Relay- 4. Boyd, Jermaine Taylor, Amarion Tilley, Datavious Kincade, 46.22
4X200 Meter Relay- 4. Boyd, Taylor, Tilley, Kincade, 1:37
4X400 Meter Relay- 4. Jose Castillo, Tilley, Jonathan Sparks, Trent Powell, 3:54
Long Jump- 1. Tilley, 19'-3”
Triple Jump- 1. Tilley, 42'-6.50”; 5. Walker Dublin, 35'-0”
Pole Vault- 3. Powell, 9'-6”
9th Boys-Jacksonville top five finishers
100 Meter Dash- 2. Elijah Whitaker, 11.83; 5. Jordan Dorsey, 12.57
200 Meter Dash- 4. Whitaker, 25.62
800 Meter Run- Tony Mondono, 2:36
3200 Meter Rusn- 1. Sebastion Juarez, 11:46
110 Meter Hurdles- 1. Brendan Richards, 17.51
300 Meter Hurdles- 5. Richards, 50.15
4X200 Meter Relay- 4. Richards, Didier Mares, Donte Simmons, Joshua Gaskin, 1:42
4X400 Meter Relay- 4. Aidan Gonzalez, Mares, Trevor Arrington, Killingsworth, 3:56
High Jump- 3. Richards, 5'-4”
Triple Jump- 1. Killingsworth, 36'-8”; 4. Mares, 33'-11.75”
Shot Put- 2. Jovanni Rangel, 35'-2”
Long Jump- 2. Killingsworth, 17'-7”
JV Girls-Jacksonville top five finishers
1600 Meter Run- 4. Dana Garcia, 15:16
4X100 Meter Relay- 4. Kaylee Boyd, Marie Luna, Takeriya Montgomery, Ta'Radjah Brooks, 56.22
4X400 Meter Relay- 4. Boyd, Luna, Nyshia Dickerson, Brooks, 4:56
Shot Put- 2. Kalicya Wickware, 26'-0.5”; Montgomery, 25'-4”
