JHS JV Team Tennis Report: Whitehouse 16, Jacksonville 7

In its latest outing on Thursday at the Frances White Tennis Complex, Jacksonville lost, 16-7, to Whitehouse.
In Boy's Singles, Jesus Salas (8-4), Diesel Thiel (8-1) and Adrian Hernandez (6-4) were able to post victories.
Rachel Dye was the lone Jacksonville winner in Girl's Singles. She logged an 8-4 win over a Ladycat.
Jose Meza and Hernandez teamed up to notch a 9-8 triumph in Boy's Doubles, and the Tribe duo of Thiel and Salas forged out a 6-2 victory.
Whitehouse won all of the Girl's Doubles matches.
