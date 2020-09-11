JHS JV TENNIS: Center outlasts Tribe, 19-12

Jacksonville's junior varsity tennis team opened its fall season on Thursday at the Frances White Tennis Complex where the visiting Center Roughriders came out on top, 19-12.
Jacksonville's girls gave a good account, winning eight of their team's total points.
In girl's singles Abby Fagg won, 8-7; Katelyn Cantu posted an 8-5 win; Itzeul Chaparro won, 8-5; and Gracie Webb forged out an 8-3 victory.
The Tribe picked up two points in boy's singles where Emanuel Silva prevailed, 8-5; and Cornel Jordan won, 8-4.
In girl's doubles, Fagg and Cantu won, 9-7; Zoe Rogers and Dorelly Saldana teamed up to post an 8-4 win; with Chaparro and Diana Cornejo winning, 8-4, and Mayte Otero and Webb earning an 8-4 decision.
Winning pairings for the Tribe in boy's doubles where Wes Ronyon and Westyn Hassell, 8-2; and Silva and Jordan, 8-4.
The Tribe JV are not scheduled to return to the courts until Sept. 24 when they host Lufkin at 4 p.m.
