JHS JV Tennis: Girls take 2nd place at district tourney, boys end up third

Jacksonville head tennis coach David Hanna said that he was very proud of his Jacksonville junior varsity team finishing in second place (girls) and third place (boys), respectively, at the District 16-5A Meet, which took place in Jacksonville this week.
In the girls division, Whitehouse scored 67.5 points to win first place, followed by Jacksonville (27.5) and Tyler High (20).
Tyler's boys won their division by racking up 40 points, just ahead of Whitehouse, who had 37.
Jacksonville came in third with 27.5 points.
The Tribe performed exceptionally well in doubles play by nabbing a runner-up finish, a third place effort as well as two fourth-place finishes.
Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mireles finished in second place in Girl's Doubles.
In Boy's Singles play, Will Royon went 3-1 and ended up as the runner up.
District 16-5A Junior Varsity Tennis Tournament-Jacksonville Results
Boys singles
Wes Royon – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-0
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 8-2
Semis – defeated Tyler – 5-7, 6-0, (10-2)
Final – lost to Lufkin – 4-6, 3-6
Cornel Jordan
1st round – lost to Huntsville – 6-8
Jesu Salas
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8
Girls singles
Gracie Webb
1st round – lost to Whitehouse – 6-8
Boys doubles
Connor Panuco and Ty Killingsworth – 4th place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Lufkin – 8-0
Semis – lost to Tyler – 4-6, 4-6
3rd place – lost to Tyler – 2-6, 2-6
Westyn Hassell and Emmanuel Silva
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-0
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 5-8
Ethan Mathis and Vedrel Ybarra
1st round – lost to Tyler – 2-8
Girls doubles
Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mireles – 2nd place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Lufkin – 8-3
Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 7-6, 6-2
Final – lost to Whitehouse – 1-6, 2-6
Dorelly Saldana and Zoe Rogers
1st round – defeated Huntsville – 8-2
2nd round – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8
Mixed doubles
Mayte Otero and Felipe Ortega – 3rd place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 9-7
Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 6-7, 1-6, (10-5)
3rd place – defeated Jacksonville – 8-4
Rachel Dye and Brayden Murphy – 4th place
1st round – defeated Whitehouse – 8-4
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 8-2
Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 0-6, 2-6
3rd place – lost to Jacksonville – 4-8
