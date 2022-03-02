JHS JV Tennis: Jacksonville doubles teams capture two first place finishes

WHITEHOUSE — Two of Jacksonville High School's doubles teams won their respective bracket championships at the Whitehouse Junior Varsity Tournament on Tuesday.
In Boys Doubles, Danny Ramirez and Dylan Dosser teamed up to go 4-0 on the day and outlasted a pair from Lufkin, 8-6, in the championship match.
The Jacksonville duo also had wins over teams from Tyler Legacy, Spring Hill and Whitehouse.
Mayde Otero and Felipe Ortego won the championship in mixed doubles after stopping a tandem from Center, 8-2, in the title match.
Otero/Ortego also churned out victories over teams from Hallsville, Whitehouse and Van to earn a spot in the finals.
Also in Mixed Doubles, Jacksonville's Matty Bird and Diesel Thiel ended the day by finishing in third place.
The Jacksonville youth surpassed a Tyler Legacy duo, 8-4, in the third place match.
