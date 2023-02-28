JHS JV Tennis: Mayte Otero wins girls singles title at Tyler Tournament
TYLER - Mayte Otero won the girls singles championship in the Tyler High School Junior Varsity Tournament, which took place on Feb. 15.

Otero went 4-0 in the tourney, which included a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-8 victory over a rival from Lufkin in the finals.

Otero started off by defeating Tyler High, 8-4.

She advanced to the semi-finals by claiming an 8-3 win over Sulphur Springs.

In the semi-finals, Otero beat a player from Van in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).

