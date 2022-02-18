JHS JV Tennis: Meza wins consolation title at Tyler tourney

TYLER — The Jacksonville junior varsity tennis team recorded several strong outings in the Tyler JV Tournament on Feb. 15.
In Boys “B” Singles, Jose Meza was the consolation bracket winner.
He polished off opponents from Athens (8-1) and Wills Point (8-5) to collect the win, after a 5-8 opening round loss to an opponent from Whitehouse.
Three Jacksonville doubles team finished as the runner-up in their respective divisions.
Dylan Dosser and Danny Ramirez went 2-1 on the day in Boy's “A” Doubles, which was highlighted by an 8-3 triumph over a team from Tyler Legacy in the first round.
In Boys “B” Doubles, Ethan Mathis and Vedrel Ybarra knocked off rivals from Legacy (8-3) and Sulphur Springs (6-3, 6-2), before losing to Lufkin (3-6, 4-6) in the title match.
In Mixed “B” Doubles, Rachel Dye and Brayden Murphy were victorious in two of their three matches, which included an 8-2 win over Legacy and a 6-1, 6-1 thumping of Kilgore.
Meanwhile, Gracie Webb and Dianna Cornejo teamed up to give the Tribe a third place finish in Girls “B” Doubles.
The Jacksonville duo downed two teams from Kilgore and got past Lufkin 6-3, 3-6, (10-7) in the third place match.
