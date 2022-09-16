JHS JV tennis report: Bullard 15, Tribe 8

In a District 18-4A junior varsity tennis match, Bullard was able to come away with a sweep of the girls singles matches in route to earning a 15-8 win over Jacksonville on Thursday at the Frances White Tennis Complex in Jacksonville.
The Tribe won two of the three boys doubles matches, the mixed doubles contest a four boys singles contests.
Bullard 15, Jacksonville 8
(Jacksonville winners listed)
Boys Doubles
Jose Meza/Dylan Dosser 8-3
Diesel Thiel/Adan Vazguez 8-6
Ethan Mathis/Vedrel Ybarra 8-5
Mixed doubles
Jazmyn Torres/Joe Bentoski 8-3
Boys singles
Meza 8-6
Dosser 8-3
Ybarra 8-2
Vazquez 8-4
