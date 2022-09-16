JHS JV tennis report: Bullard 15, Tribe 8

In a District 18-4A junior varsity tennis match, Bullard was able to come away with a sweep of the girls singles matches in route to earning a 15-8 win over Jacksonville on Thursday at the Frances White Tennis Complex in Jacksonville.

The Tribe won two of the three boys doubles matches, the mixed doubles contest a four boys singles contests.

Bullard 15, Jacksonville 8

(Jacksonville winners listed)

Boys Doubles

Jose Meza/Dylan Dosser 8-3

Diesel Thiel/Adan Vazguez 8-6

Ethan Mathis/Vedrel Ybarra 8-5

Mixed doubles

Jazmyn Torres/Joe Bentoski 8-3

Boys singles

Meza 8-6

Dosser 8-3

Ybarra 8-2

Vazquez 8-4

