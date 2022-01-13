JHS JV tennis report: Byrd-Murphy place 2nd at Tyler Legacy tourney

TYLER — Three of Jacksonville's doubles teams finished in the top six to highlight the Tribe's play in the Tyler Legacy Junior Varsity Tournament on Tuesday.
Leading the way for the Tribe was the pairing of Matty Byrd and Branden Murphy, who finished as the runner ups in mixed doubles.
The Jacksonville duo carved out wins over teams from Tyler High (8-3) and Tyler Legacy (8-2) before losing to Hallsville (1-6, 1-6) in the finals.
In boys doubles, Jason Scruggs and Zakary Anderson came in third place.
Scruggs-Anderson lost 5-8 to Sulphur Springs in the first round, and fell 3-8 to Spring Hill in the semi finals, but bounced back to nip a Tyler High duo, 9-8, to garner third place.
Mayte Otero and Felipe Ortega joined forces to come in fifth place in mixed doubles. They won two of their four matches, bullying Carthage, 8-2, and getting past Lindale, 8-5.
In boys singles, Danny Ramirez came in sixth place.
Ramirez went 2-2 in the tourney, nailing down wins over Rockwall-Heath, 8-4, and Hallsville (8-5).
Diesel Thiel split his matches in boys singles by defeating a player from Tyler High, 8-3.
The Tribe's Gracie Webb and Diana Cornejo went 1-1 in the tourney and notched a win over a team from Tyler High in the first round. The score was 8-4.
