JHS JV tennis report: Center 14, Jacksonville 9

Junior varsity tennis teams squared off in a competitive tennis match on Thursday when Center came away with a 14-9 triumph over the Tribe.

Jacksonville played extremely well in boys singles. The Tribe notched six of its points in the category.

Winners in that group included Dylan Dosser (9-8), Diesel Theil (8-0), Vedral Ybarra (8-1), Ethan Mathis (8-4), Adan Vasquez (8-3) and Jayden Ortiz ()8-0).

In boys doubles, Mathis/Ybarra forged out an 8-3 win.

In girls singles, Alyssa Singleton earned a 6-2 win off of the No. 7 line.

The Tribe also captured the mixed doubles match. Bethany Urqiuza and Vasquez teamed up to post an 8-1 victory.

