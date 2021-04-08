JHS JV tennis report: Doubles teams play well at J'ville Invitational

From left, Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mirelas of Jacksonville won second place in the Girl's Doubles division of tbhe Jacksonville JV Invitational, which was played on March 30. The due won two of their three matches.

The Jacksonville Junior Varsity tennis team wads able to play on its home court on March 30 when it hosted the Jacksonville JV Invitational.

Several of the Tribe's doubles team achieved notable results in the tournament.

In Girl's Doubles, Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mireles, went 2-1 on the day and finished in second place.

Fontenot and Mireles played a team from Whitehouse in what was a highly competitive finals that saw Whitehouse eek out a 5-7, 6-3, (10-8) win.

Westyn Hassell and Emmanuel Silva were victorious in three of their four matches and ended up as the consolation champions in Boy's Doubles.

In the Consolation Final, the Jacksonville lads breezed past a duo from Lufkin, 8-0.

 

 

 

JHS JV tennis results Jacksonville JV Invitational March 30, 2021

 

Girls doubles 

Camden Fontenot & Claudia Mireles – 2nd place

            1st round –Bye

            2nd round – defeated Grace – 8-0

            Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 6-4, 5-7, (10-8)

            Final – lost to Whitehouse – 7-5, 3-6, (8-10)

Girls singles

Dorelly Saldana

            1st round – lost to Hudson – 8-1

            2nd round – lost to Tyler – 6-8

Boys doubles

Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva – Consolation winner

            1st round – lost to Tyler – 5-8

            2nd round – defeated Nacogdoches – 8-0

            3rd round – defeated Tyler – 9-8 (7)

            Cons. Final – defeated Lufkin – 8-0

Ethan Mathis &Vedrel Ybarra

            1st round – lost to Hudson – 6-8

            2nd round – lost to Grace – 2-8

Boys singles

Jesus Salas

            1st round – defeated Grace – 8-4

            2nd round- lost to Tyler – 4-8

Ryan Standifer

            1st round – lost to Tyler – 0-8

            2nd round – lost to Grace – 2-8

Mixed doubles

Gracie Webb & Felipe Ortega – 3rd place

            1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-3

            Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8

            3rd place – defeated Jacksonville – 9-8

Mayte Otero & Cornel Jordan – 4th place

            1st round – defeated Grace – 8-5

            Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 4-8

            3rd place – lost to Jacksonville – 8-9

 

