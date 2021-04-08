JHS JV tennis report: Doubles teams play well at J'ville Invitational

The Jacksonville Junior Varsity tennis team wads able to play on its home court on March 30 when it hosted the Jacksonville JV Invitational.
Several of the Tribe's doubles team achieved notable results in the tournament.
In Girl's Doubles, Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mireles, went 2-1 on the day and finished in second place.
Fontenot and Mireles played a team from Whitehouse in what was a highly competitive finals that saw Whitehouse eek out a 5-7, 6-3, (10-8) win.
Westyn Hassell and Emmanuel Silva were victorious in three of their four matches and ended up as the consolation champions in Boy's Doubles.
In the Consolation Final, the Jacksonville lads breezed past a duo from Lufkin, 8-0.
JHS JV tennis results Jacksonville JV Invitational March 30, 2021
Girls doubles
Camden Fontenot & Claudia Mireles – 2nd place
1st round –Bye
2nd round – defeated Grace – 8-0
Semis – defeated Whitehouse – 6-4, 5-7, (10-8)
Final – lost to Whitehouse – 7-5, 3-6, (8-10)
Girls singles
Dorelly Saldana
1st round – lost to Hudson – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 6-8
Boys doubles
Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva – Consolation winner
1st round – lost to Tyler – 5-8
2nd round – defeated Nacogdoches – 8-0
3rd round – defeated Tyler – 9-8 (7)
Cons. Final – defeated Lufkin – 8-0
Ethan Mathis &Vedrel Ybarra
1st round – lost to Hudson – 6-8
2nd round – lost to Grace – 2-8
Boys singles
Jesus Salas
1st round – defeated Grace – 8-4
2nd round- lost to Tyler – 4-8
Ryan Standifer
1st round – lost to Tyler – 0-8
2nd round – lost to Grace – 2-8
Mixed doubles
Gracie Webb & Felipe Ortega – 3rd place
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-3
Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 2-8
3rd place – defeated Jacksonville – 9-8
Mayte Otero & Cornel Jordan – 4th place
1st round – defeated Grace – 8-5
Semis – lost to Whitehouse – 4-8
3rd place – lost to Jacksonville – 8-9
