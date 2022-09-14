JHS JV tennis report: Lufkin 14, Jacksonville 6

In its most recent outing on Thursday, Jacksonville's junior varsity tennis squad was knocked off by Lufkin, 14-6.

The non-district tilt took place in Jacksonville.

Posting wins in boys doubles for the Tribe were: Dylan Dosser/Jose Meza, 8-1 and Ethan Mathis/Vedrel Ybarra, 8-3.

The Tribe were not able to pick up any points in girls singles.

Jacksonville claimed the point in mixed doubles where Diesel Thiel and Diana Cornejo outlast their opponents, 8-5.

In boys singles the Tribe whittled out three wins. Meza won by a score of 8-6, THiel sailed to an 8-1 victory and Adan Vazquez prevailed 8-1.

