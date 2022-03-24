JHS JV tennis report: Several doubles teams have success in Kilgore

KILGORE — Three of Jacksonville's doubles teams came home from the Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament on Wednesday having won third place.
Tribe JV squad members also won a consolation title and came in fourth place.
In Boys “B” Doubles, Jose Meza and Adrian Hernandez beat a pairing from Pine Tree 6-4, 7-6 to take third place.
Matty Byrd and Diesel Thiel teamed up for third in Mixed Doubles after going 3-1 in tourney play and taking down a pair from Pine Tree 7-6, 6-1 in the third place match.
Jacksonville's Grace Webb and Diana Cornejo won two of their three matches in Girls Doubles to end up in third place.
Webb and Cornejo beat Kilgore 6-2, 7-5 in the third place match.
Zac Anderson beat an opponent from Whitehouse 3-6, 6-4, (10-6) to win the consolation crown in Boys Singles.
Coming in fourth place in Boys “A” Doubles was the Tribe's Dylan Dosser and Danny Ramirez.
The Jacksonville duo lost to Hallsville 2-6, 2-6 in the third place match.
