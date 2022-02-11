JHS JV tennis report: Tribe win 3 consolation titles in Kilgore

KILGORE - Three of Jacksonville's doubles teams won consolation bracket championships earlier this week at the Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament.
In Mixed "A" Doubles, Mayte Otero and Felipe Ortega teamed up to post wins over opponents from Nacogdoches and Center, after losing their opener to another pair from Center.
Matty Byrd and Diesel Thiel paired up to win the consolation crown in Mixed "B" Doubles.
The Jacksonville duo beat a team from Tyler High, 8-2, in the back bracket championship match.
In Boys "B" Doubles play, Ethan Mathis and Vedrel Ybarra defeated duos from Wills Point and Hallsville to take the consolation title.
Another fine showing was turned in by Rachel Dye and Brayden Murphy, who won third place by defeating rivals from Lindale, 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.