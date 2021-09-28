JHS JV Tennis: Tribe power past Tyler High, 17-12

TYLER — Jacksonville outscored Tyler High 17-12 in a junior varsity tennis match that took place on Thursday in Tyler.
In Boys Singles, Dylan Dosser and Diesel Thiel each won two matches on the day, while Jesus Salas, Adrian Hernandez and Jesus Meza logged a victory apiece.
Matty Byrd went 2-2 in Girls Singles, while Mayte Otero also claimed a victory.
Jacksonville won four lines in Boys Doubles.
The teams of Dosser/Danny Ramirez, Thiel/Salas, Zakary Anderson/Ramirez and Ethan Mathis/Vedrel Ybarra all notched wins.
In Girls Doubles play, the Tribe's Rachel Dye/Byrd won two matches and Otero/Diana Cornejo pitched in a triumph as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.