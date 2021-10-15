JHS JV XC teams finish near the top at district meet

LUFKIN — Both of the Jacksonville High School junior varsity cross country team ended their seasons on positive notes when they came in second place in the team standings at the District 16-5A Championships, which took place Thursday morning in Lufkin.
Chris Gallegos of Jacksonville came in first place in the individual standings after finishing the course in a time of 18:17.
Lufkin's Martin Santoyo (18:34) ran second.
Other participants for the Tribe included Anthony Morales (11th, 20:15), John Lambert (12th, 20:26), Jared Cardenas (22nd., 22:02) and Oliver Cumbie (25th, 22:20).
Calean Soultanova and Anthony Porras wound up in 26th and 28th place, respectively.
First place in the team standings went to Lufkin with 24 points.
Jacksonville had 71 points, with Nacogdoches coming in third place, tallying 83 points.
Nacogdoches (35), Jacksonville (39) and Huntsville (50) were the top finishing teams in the JV Girls division.
Janetzy Garcia (14:46) and Diana Garcia (15:06) came in first and second place, respectively, for the Maidens.
With a time of 15:24, Jocelyn Perez ended up in fifth place, followed by Alexa Medellin (16:58), who ran 15th and Jazlynn Servin (17:14), who came in 16th place
Natalie Joseph (17th), Logan Fontenot (19th) and Lillian Valdez (20th) also competed for the Maidens.
