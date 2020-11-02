Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman named four Indians as players of the week for the Marshall game on Monday.
Three seniors and a junior received special pats on the back for their play last week.
The Defensive Player of the Week was awarded to Darrion Jones, a senior.
Offensive Player of the Week was presented to two young men, linemen David Sandoval and Uriel Perez. The due are seniors.
Junior Brantley Bauer was named as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Jacksonville (1-4, 1-1) will travel to Pine Tree (4-0-1, 2-0) on Friday.
Kick off at Pirate Stadium in Longview is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
