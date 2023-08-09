JHS Maidens drop season lid lifter to Chapel Hill

NEW CHAPEL HILL - A veteran Chapel Hill volleyball squad handed Jacksonville a 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-17) defeat Tuesday night in what was the season opener for both outfits.
The Lady Bulldogs have seven key returnees back from a year ago.
Jacksonville has a 10 a.m. date on Thursday with Tyler High on the opening day of the Tyler Varsity Tournament. The Maidens will return to the court at 4 p.m. to face Paris-North Lamar.
