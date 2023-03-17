JHS Maidens go 14-0 in district after blanking Ladycats, 4-0

PALESTINE - Jacksonville successfully completed its mission of becoming the District 16-4A champions in undefeated and unscored on fashion on Friday night by shutting out Palestine, 4-0, at Wildcat Stadium in the regular season finale.
The Colten McCown-coached Maidens (22-1-1, 14-0), who are ranked No. 6 in the latestTexas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, will begin their playoff journey at 7:30 p.m. on Friday by entertaining Center (12-8-1, 7-7), the fourth-place team from District 15-4A. That match will be played inside the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Friday's shutout was Jacksonville's 18th of the season.
Victoria Villanueva scored two of her team's goals and tossed in an assist to guide the Maidens to victory against the Ladycats, who finished as the runner-up in the conference.
Evelyn Lara and Laure Wade added a goal apiece.
Midfielder Alexa Medellin also earned an assist.
