Two pf the hottest teams in East Texas are set to collide at 6 p.m. Friday night at Whitehouse Wildcat Stadium.
The No. 6-ranked Jacksonville Maidens (24-1-1) will take on the Henderson Lady Lions (16-3-3) in a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal match, with the winner set to advance to the regional tournament next week.
The Colten McCown-coached Maidens have won 18-straight matches while the Lady Lions have earned the "W" in 12 of their last 13 outings.
Jacksonville downed Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 4-1, in the Area round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
At the same time Henderson came away with a 3-2 victory over Lindale in its Area test.
Both the Maidens and the Lady Lions won their respective district championships.
