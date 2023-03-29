Article: JHS Maidens to face Henderson in Whitehouse on Friday

Jacksonville's Lauren Wade heads the ball during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Lobo Stadium in Longview. Wade scored two goals and had an assist to help send her team to the winner's circle. Jacksonville will take on Henderson in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A, Region II,playoffs at 6 p.m. Friday in Whitehouse.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Two pf the hottest teams in East Texas are set to collide at 6 p.m. Friday night at Whitehouse Wildcat Stadium.

The No. 6-ranked Jacksonville Maidens (24-1-1) will take on the Henderson Lady Lions (16-3-3) in a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal match, with the winner set to advance to the regional tournament next week.

The Colten McCown-coached Maidens have won 18-straight matches while the Lady Lions have earned the "W" in 12 of their last 13 outings.

Jacksonville downed Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 4-1, in the Area round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. 

At the same time Henderson came away with a 3-2 victory over Lindale in its Area test.

Both the Maidens and the Lady Lions won their respective district championships.

