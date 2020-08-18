JHS moves to electronic ticketing for football

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the Jacksonville Independent School District to limit seating at the Historic Tomato Bowl to 35% of the posted stadium capacity this fall.
With a seating capacity of approximately 8,500, that means a maximum of 2,975 people will be allowed inside the facility for football games this season.
JISD has followed the advice of the University Interscholastic League and the Texas Education Agency and is in the midst of converting over to an electronic ticketing program.
According to project coordinator Lynn Nabi, the district is partnering with HomeTown Ticketing to provide an on-line service that will allow parents and fans to purchase athletic tickets to the home and away contests.
“This is to ensure that fans traveling to respective sites will have their admittance in hand before they travel and to also ensure we can fill our venues at capacity, but keep proper social distancing.” Nabi said.
Indian fans should note, that there will be no tickets available to purchase at the venue. All ducats must be ordered on-line.
“The HomeTown ticketing system provides unmatched value to the entire district and our community,” Nabi added.
While some of the t's are being crossed and i's dotted now, Nabi said that parents will have the first opportunity to buy tickets, both reserved and general admission.
If there are seats remaining after the parents have made their purchases, those tickets will be made available to the general public.
Nabi emphasized that JISD reserves the right to distribute and sell tickets based on availability and cannot guarantee in anyway an individual will get tickets to an event due to the mandated limited capacity of our venues.
Once HomeTown Ticketing has finished JISD venue lay-outs, we will announce a date for ticket sales to begin.
Nabi said that he wanted to thank everyone in advance for their patients and understanding.
Jacksonville's first home game is scheduled for Sept. 25 against Crandall.
Tribe home games to be televised
The UIL announced late last week that it would allow limited televising/broadcasting of high school football games in the state this fall, due to the fact that far fewer fans will actually be allowed into the respective stadiums, due to distancing requirements and health regulations that are associated with the virus.
Jacksonville on-line broadcaster Matt Montgomery said that it is his understanding that Lee Traylor and company will be doing the live broadcasts of the Indians' six home games this fall, with Montgomery, Arron Swink and Todd Travis providing the commentary.
Additional details concerning this will be released in the near future.
