District 16-5A basketball games between Jacksonville and Nacogdoches, originally scheduled to be played on Friday evening have been postponed until Saturday.
The Indians will visit Nacogdoches, with tip-off at Dragon Coliseum set for 4 p.m. Only the varsity game will take place. Sub-varsity games have been canceled.
The Jacksonville Maidens will host Nacogdoches (varsity only), with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Jacksonville athletic officials are still working on rescheduling boys and girls soccer games that were slated to be played on Friday night.
The postponements are due to the arrival of an Artic cold front and dangerous driving conditions that exist in most parts of the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.