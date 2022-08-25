JHS netters open district by crushing Carthage

Jacksonville's first match in District 16-4A turned out to be a cakewalk, with the Tribe steamrolling Carthage 10-0 (19-0) on Tuesday on the Tribe's home courts.
The Tribe dominated the visitors and lost only two sets all afternoon.
Jacksonville (4-3, 1-0) will get a breather before traveling to Henderson on Sept. 6 for its next action.
Jacksonville 10 (19), Carthage 0 (0)
Jacksonville winners listed
Boys Doubles
Ethan Kohler/Westyn Hassell, 6-0. 3-6, (10-4)
Alex Hesterly/Emanuel Silva, 6-3, 6-1
Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez, 6-2, 6-4
Girls Doubles
Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick, 6-3, 6-1
Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles. 6-0,6-1
Rachel Dye/Mayte Otero, 6-1, 6-0
Mixed Doubles
Gracie Webb/Felipe Ortega, 7-5, 7-5
Boys Singles
Kohler, 6-3, 6-3
Silva, 2-6, 6-0, (10-4)
Hassell, 6-0, 6-2
Ramirez, 8-4
Hernandez, 8-2
*Ortega, 8-0
