JHS netters open district by crushing Carthage

2022 JHS TRIBE VARSITY TENNIS TEAM

 Jacksonville Independent School District photo

Jacksonville's first match in District 16-4A turned out to be a cakewalk, with the Tribe steamrolling Carthage 10-0 (19-0) on Tuesday on the Tribe's home courts.

The Tribe dominated the visitors and lost only two sets all afternoon.

Jacksonville (4-3, 1-0) will get a breather before traveling to Henderson on Sept. 6 for its next action.

Jacksonville 10 (19), Carthage 0 (0)

Jacksonville winners listed

Boys Doubles

Ethan Kohler/Westyn Hassell, 6-0. 3-6, (10-4)

Alex Hesterly/Emanuel Silva, 6-3, 6-1

Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez, 6-2, 6-4

Girls Doubles

Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick, 6-3, 6-1

Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles. 6-0,6-1

Rachel Dye/Mayte Otero, 6-1, 6-0

Mixed Doubles

Gracie Webb/Felipe Ortega, 7-5, 7-5

Boys Singles

Kohler, 6-3, 6-3

Silva, 2-6, 6-0, (10-4)

Hassell, 6-0, 6-2

Ramirez, 8-4

Hernandez, 8-2

*Ortega, 8-0

