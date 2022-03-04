JHS netters win 2 consolation titles at Longview Tournament

LONGVIEW — Playing in a quality-laden field, two of Jacksonville High School's doubles team were able to return home from the Longview Tournament late Thursday with consolation championships.
In Boys Doubles, Will Royon and Ethan Kohler defeated a team from Lindale, 8-3, to claim the back bracket crown.
The Tribe duo also posted wins over Mesquite Horn (9-7) and Bullard (8-4) after dropping their opening match to Longview (5-8).
Isabel Maiquez and Wes Royon secured the consolation bracket title in Mixed Doubles with an 8-2 decision over Lindale.
They also knocked off Horn (8-0) and lost to Hallsville (6-8) in the first round.
In other action, Cornel Jordan went 2-2 in Boys Singles and the team of Molly Bentowski and Laurine Ugbebor also won two of their four matches in Girls Doubles, which included a 7-6, 6-2 win over a duo from Corsicana in the second round.
Tribe tennis is coached by David Hanna.
