JHS officially launches '21-'22 seasons at annual Pow Wow

The 2021-'22 season of Jacksonville High School athletics, Fightin' Indian Band, Cheerleaders, Cherokee Charmers and Twirlers officially kicked off on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl. Fans, students and supporters turned out to meet the seniors on the fall sports teams while taking in mini performances from all of the support groups.
Matt Montgomery served as the master of ceremonies and he opened the evening on a somber note, but a most appropriate one, when he asked those in attendance to take a moment and pause and reflect on the life of Billy Redd, who passed away suddenly on Sunday.
Redd gave of his time freely for more than four decades in coaching and working with young people in Jacksonville and was well respected by people from all walks of life.
Seniors in most of the groups were introduced as the teams for the fall sports — football, volleyball, tennis and cross country came out onto the field.
The volleyball and tennis teams have already played several matches, with football and cross country set to debut late next week.
Members of the Jacksonville Middle School coaching staff, as well as the high school coaches, were also introduced.
Later in the program Montgomery interviewed Coleman down along the Indian sideline.
When asked what sets this group of senior football players apart, Coleman said, “this group really polices themselves and they get on each other and keep themselves in line.”
Coleman also gave a short scouting report on the Tribe's Week 0 opponent, the Crandall Pirates.
He stated the Pirates have several skilled players that are going to be hard to defend, and that they have a couple of “headhunters” on defense.
All of the spirit groups and band are expected to be on hand at Pirate Stadium next Friday night when the Indians lift the lid on the 2021 season.
