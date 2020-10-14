JHS 'Pink Out' t-shirt sales net $500 for local cancer society

The sale of pink t-shirts this month, a part of the annual “Pink Out” initiative at Jacksonville High School, has raised $500 for the Cherokee County American Cancer Society.
Coach Lynn Nabi made the announcement on Tuesday.
Nabi is the coordinator of the event for Jacksonville Girl's Athletics.
“Pink Out” is held every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The purpose of the initiative is not only to raise funds but to increase the awareness of the disease
According to breastcancer.org, it is estimated that 276,480 American women will be stricken with invasive breast cancer this year.
Around 48,530 non-invasive cases is also projected.
